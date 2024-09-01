Heavy artillery & air strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Ugledar, Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of heavy artillery and air strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Ugledar.
⚡️A Ukrainian source reported that Russian forces are storming Ugledar head-on at this moment. This comes as the elite Ukrainian 72nd mechanised brigade was reportedly withdrawn from the town after over 2 years of defence.
Adding, this was quick, pertaining to Russian hits yesterday on electrical energy:
The US will allocate $800 million to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure
This was announced by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.
According to her, the Ukrainian authorities also sent to Washington a list of equipment needed to restore energy.