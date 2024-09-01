Heavy artillery & air strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Ugledar, Ukraine

Footage of heavy artillery and air strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Ugledar.

⚡️A Ukrainian source reported that Russian forces are storming Ugledar head-on at this moment. This comes as the elite Ukrainian 72nd mechanised brigade was reportedly withdrawn from the town after over 2 years of defence.

Adding, this was quick, pertaining to Russian hits yesterday on electrical energy:

The US will allocate $800 million to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure

This was announced by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the Ukrainian authorities also sent to Washington a list of equipment needed to restore energy.






