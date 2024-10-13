ALEX JONES [2 of 2] Sunday 10/13/24 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SUNDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: THIRD ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AGAINST TRUMP THWARTED! MEDIA IGNORES YET ANOTHER HIT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT AS HE SURGES AHEAD OF KAMALA IN POLLS
Deep State sending out the crazies to take hit out on former President Trump as internal polls show spectacular collapse of Kamala Harris campaign -- tune in and share this critical link!
• https://thealexjonesstore.com
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/realalexjones
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson