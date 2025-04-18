Panel on A Greater Reality Volume 5

On April 16, 2025 the panel discussed Rey Hernandez's new book, "A Greater Reality," which includes Kevin Briggs' chapter on the Council of Eight. Kevin highlighted the book's five volumes, available for free on Hernandez's website at https://agreaterreality.com/ . Aurora Belcea shared her portraits of Zark and Ort, emphasizing their roles in the Council of Eight. Rebecca Renfroe described seeing a craft in a circular formation, which dissolved, suggesting a portal. Aurora Belcea confirmed her drawing of a portal represented a being named Targ.





Outline





Rey Hernandez's New Book and Kevin Briggs' Involvement

• Brian mentions Rey Hernandez's upcoming filming trip to Florida and his documentary.

• Kevin Briggs discusses Rey's book, which is being edited from a two-and-a-half-hour film to a more manageable length.

• Kevin shares that the book, "A Greater Reality," includes his chapter and contributions from other authors like Dr. Melanie Barton.

• Kevin reads a passage from his chapter, highlighting the Council of Eight and their interactions with Kevin and other contributors.





Aurora Belcea's Portraits and Council of Eight

• Aurora Belcea shares her portraits of Zark and Ort from the Council of Eight, explaining their significance and the emotions they evoke.

• Kevin Briggs adds that the Council of Eight is reaching out to various individuals, including Rebecca Renfroe and Dr. Carrie McLeod.

• Aurora discusses the synergy among the members of the Council of Eight and their impact on the Central Florida community.

• Kevin mentions the importance of the Council of Eight in providing downloads and information to various individuals.

• Rebecca Renfroe asks Kevin to explain Karen's connection to the Council of Eight, which Kevin does by recounting their shared downloads about the quantum unified field theory.

• Kevin explains how Karen and Rebecca's connection was facilitated by the Council of Eight.





