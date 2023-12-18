An Idol: Dismantling It

Humans have always worshipped the creation more than the Creator. However, idol worship isn't limited to pagans. There is an idol in Christianity that exists even today! The leaders of the church say that this idol IS perfect. They also say that it is complete and was given to us from God. So what is this idol? Why do people worship IT, and NOT God? More importantly, why don't the Churches OBEY the Teachings of God's Son, which happens to be CONTAINED in this idol? Do you know what this idol is?

