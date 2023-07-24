X22 REPORT Death Penalty To Women/Child Traffickers,The Lion Is Awake,The Strikes Will Be Hard & Fast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3121b - July 23, 2023
Death Penalty To Women/Child Traffickers,The Lion Is Awake,The Strikes Will Be Hard & Fast
The [DS] is panicking, they realize the people are seeing their system and they can't stop it, they tried to take back the narrative but this has failed. The treasonous crimes they committed is now being exposed.Trump sends message to the [DS], traffickers will be executed. The lion is awake and the lion is going to show the jackals who the king of the jungle is, the strike will be hard and fast.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶
http://www.airblastpro.com
Use Promo Code July10 for an extra 10% OFF ^^^