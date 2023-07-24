X22 REPORT Death Penalty To Women/Child Traffickers,The Lion Is Awake,The Strikes Will Be Hard & Fast

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3121b - July 23, 2023

Death Penalty To Women/Child Traffickers,The Lion Is Awake,The Strikes Will Be Hard & Fast





The [DS] is panicking, they realize the people are seeing their system and they can't stop it, they tried to take back the narrative but this has failed. The treasonous crimes they committed is now being exposed.Trump sends message to the [DS], traffickers will be executed. The lion is awake and the lion is going to show the jackals who the king of the jungle is, the strike will be hard and fast.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





