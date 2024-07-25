BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anna Matson Exposes Polling Manipulation: 'They're Not Gathering Opinions, They're Changing Them'
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
2
243 views • 9 months ago

In this clip from The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff Dornik and Anna Matson discuss the implications of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy, with Jeff emphasizing that it will bring up important conversations politicians tend to avoid. Anna critiques the reliability of current polls, sharing her experiences and asserting that many are designed to influence opinions rather than reflect them accurately. She believes that unbiased polling would show Kennedy with significantly higher support, potentially around 20%.


Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show: https://rumble.com/v52axu9-kennedy-debunked-anna-matson-dismantles-the-smear-campaigns-against-robert-.html?mref=1wxk5&mc=ehuil


If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy


Sign up for Pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com


Keywords
kennedypollsrfkrobert f kennedy jrrfk jruniparty2024 electionjeff dornikpolling dataanna matsonrigged polls3rd party candidate
