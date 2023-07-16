© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 07.JUL.2023
7:00PM EST
#735 // DEFENDING THE WEST - LIVE
Billy Falcon joins us tonight to discuss his new music video, Alex Jones Was Right - and consider the larger issues around the world - from threatened nuclear war to weaponized viruses to toxic food and water, to iniquitous schools and the ghoulish predators in places of higher and lower learning. Schools that were once cordoned off and protected with 1000-foot buffers against child predators now kicked open the school doors with nightly drag stripper shows, and dollar dances for kids are now all the rage. Our In-Depth section dives into the primary headlines - Zelensky's push for World War III, Nuclear Plant False Flags, Biden Crime Family Hijinx, and Treason - all defended by a corrupt DOJ, FBI, IRS, DHS, and CIA. Our currency's going to pot, and STOLUS' administration has filed an appeal to continue its policy of Digital Lynching Americans whose facts and arguments it cannot compete. And behind it all, the Luciferian Business that masquerades as an inclusive choice seeks to strangle free speech for once and for all, as Gender Affirming Care terrorists whisper lies and innuendoes to defenseless K-12 children nationwide. President Trump's Warsaw speech was prophetic - just as powerful - and binds all these topics together, even though his speech was delivered five years ago yesterday. Join us to discuss the prophetic and powerful - the majestic and holy alternative to the radical left's final solution!
