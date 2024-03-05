The Globalists' Intention for the Destruction of Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews Dr. Rima Laibow for the first time. Topics discussed include: the Globalist intentions for Humanity; the "death machine" called the United Nations; the "evil Schwabians" and the World Engulfing Forum; One Health; Agenda 2030; the Pact For the Future; the Rockefellers; and much more.
The Battle For Freedom On Earth
