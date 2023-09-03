IT'S RACIST THAT AMERICA ONLY HAS 7 BILLIONAIRES OUT OF 614!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The left wing will complain about anything and when I say anything, I mean absolutely anything. They're not happy that they live in a country where anybody from any background with a good idea and enough effort can become a millionaire, then a multimillionaire and then finally a billionaire. Seven black people in the United States have become self-made billionaires, which is a testament to the superiority of American ingenuity and the American economic model.
Instead, complaints and whining about the fact that fewer than 1% of billionaires in America are black. America is a white country whether you think so or not and this is not a matter of the white man keeping the black man down, it's simply a matter of and let's be honest here, there weren't enough blacks driven enough to become billionaires. I am familiar with black athletes and how they waste money. Many of them go broke before their professional careers are even finished. That's not a slight on race, that's a slight on selfishness in our society. Through proper investment you can always make your money grow especially in America. The hell with this race crap; I'm tired of it.
