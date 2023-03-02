Will This Destroy Freedom & Privacy?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Mar 2, 2023

I'm going to guess that you're someone who does their own research and is deeply interested in determining what's about to happen next. In our world and in our economy and whether anyone else agrees with you or they're still stuck in the matrix of mainstream media. Doesn't really matter because you aren't falling for it anymore. Thank goodness. So here we are, the domino effect of countries attempting to release their digital money into their citizens is unfolding as we speak. How will governments attempt to coerce and force the public into adopting a system designed around full control and full surveillance? Can they just render your dollars useless? Will they and the U.S. eliminate the $100 bill next, the $20 bill just like they did before 1971 with the 10,000, 5000, $1,500 bills. Did you even know that they existed? Well, they used to. They don't anymore. But do you see the pattern of what's happening? As time unfolds, your money continues to decrease in purchasing power value. And governments are moving to make privacy a thing of the past. Unless, of course, you know what they know. That's what this video will show you, because this is all coming to a theater near you. And the question is, how soon and what will you do about it?

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

3:11 Nigeria Rejects CBDCs

5:25 Central Bank of Nigeria

8:13 Replacing High Value Currency

14:40 Nigerian Inflation

19:29 Bank Closures and Protests

21:35 It Changes Nothing

