BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mathew Crawford: The Military-Occult-Banking-Syndicate Has All the Power
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
496 views • 11 months ago

Mathew Crawford discusses his research into Covid-19 and bacteriological warfare, his discovery how some in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) don't seem to be fighting for freedom, and how this led him to discover links between alternative media, fake opposition, the occult, and military-intelligence.  He looks into theosophy, Nazism, Scientology, Falun Gong, 1960s counter-culture, MK-ULTRA, the Office of Naval Intelligence, and the plans for a New World Order. He believes independence movements (e.g. India) were steered. He questions Bitcoin and says that the military-occult-banking-syndicate virtually has all the power. We are in a pickle!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Substack https://roundingtheearth.substack.com

X https://x.com/EduEngineer

Mathew Crawford on Courtenay Turner Podcast https://rumble.com/v4x4fj9-ep.407-neo-theosophical-cults-and-intelligence-ops-w-mathew-crawford-courte.html


About Mathew Crawford

Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoinoccultelitenwonew world ordernazismscientologymkultraworld governmentfalun gongtheosophycovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy