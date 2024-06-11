Dr. Jane Ruby: THE INJECTED COMPROMISED THEIR OWN VALUES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tough part about facing the horrific decision to take the C19 shots, later to find it was a govt sponsored biological weapon, is that the injected were not anchored in their own values, and in order to survive the coercion in the future, we all need to slow down and focus. Dr. Jane leads the way...