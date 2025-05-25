What Happened When We Kept Torah at Sunday Church with Belinda Lopez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Belinda Lopez realized the Torah was written by the hand of our Creator to be obeyed for all of mankind's time on earth, including today, she wanted to leave her Sunday church. But the Holy Spirit told her and her husband to stay, and the results were better than they could have ever imagined