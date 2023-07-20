NO RELIGIOUS FREEDOM IN UKRAINE [WHAT ARE WE FIGHTING FOR?]

Gimme an B...

Gimme a I...

Gimme a D...

Gimme a E...

Gimme a N...



What's that spell?

What's that spell?

What's that spell?

What's that spell?

What's that spell?



Yeah, c'mon on all you big strong men

Uncle Sam needs your help again

He's got himself in a terrible jam

Way down yonder in UKRAINE

So put down your books and pick up a gun

We're gonna have a whole lot of fun



And it's 1, 2, 3, what're we fighting for?

Don't ask me, I don't give a damn

Next stop is UKRAINE

And it's 5, 6, 7, open up the pearly gates

Well there ain't no time to wonder why

Whoopee! We're all gonna die



Well c'mon generals, let's move fast

Your big chance has come at last

Gotta go out and get those Reds

The only good Commie is one who's dead

And you know that peace can only be won

When we've blown 'em all to kingdom come



Chorus



Well c'mon on Wall Street

Don't be slow

Why this is war a-go-go

There's plenty good money to be made

By supplin' the Army with the tools of the trade

Just hope and pray that if we drop the bomb

They drop it on-the UKRAINE

Chorus



Well c'mon mothers throughout this land

Pack your boys off to UKRAINE

C'mon pops, don't hesitate

Send 'em off before it's too late

Be the first one on your block to have your boy come home in a box



And it's 1, 2, 3, what're we fighting for?

Don't ask me, I don't give a damn.

[HEY MUSICIANS OUT THERE...I JUST GAVE YOU A #1 HIT, NOW RECORD IT, IF YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND, ASK YOUR OLDER FRIENDS ABOUT WOODSTOCK, COUNTRY JOE AND THE VIETNAM WAR]







