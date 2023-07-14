PRESIDENT TRUMP on failed diplomacy 🔥💥🔥💥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRESIDENT TRUMP on Ron DeSantis: "Calling Russia a 'gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons' — or calling Putin [a] “authoritarian gas station attendant with some legacy of nuclear weapons from the old Soviet Union' — is exactly the kind of simple-minded thinking that has produced decades of failed diplomacy and ultimately, war."