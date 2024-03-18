© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
morning manna mar 18, 2024 , Matthew 6 9-13
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 03/18/2024
One can pray for a long time, but to the wrong God. In the book of Kings I 26:18 The Prophets of Bail cried out: â€™o Baal, we have answered€˜ for half the day. And in the book of acts 24:19 The Mob in Ephesus shouted: â€™great Artemis of the Ephesians€˜ for two hours. But our living God admires not the length or eloquence of our prayers, but our hearts. "Prayer requires more from the heart than from the tongue As for the eloquence of prayer, it consists of longing and simplicity of faith.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.