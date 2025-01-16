© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr. Turbo Cancer, Pfizer CEO Addresses "Vaccine Confidence and Hesitancy" in the U.S.
In a discussion between Brian Sullivan and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Sullivan raised concerns about waning confidence in "vaccines", particularly highlighting that only 21% of people have taken the updated COVID jabs, with 9% definitely planning to do so according to CDC data.
