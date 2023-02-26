Pure Blooded (Parady of Hot Blooded) by The Boatrawker.Created as an anthem for Organic / non-GMO Humans.





If you would like to support the Boatrawker please consider subscribing monthly here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/theboatrawker









Hashtags: #song #parody #comedy #scamdemic #genocide

Metatags Space Separated: song parody comedy scamdemic genocide

Metatags Comma Separated: song, parody, comedy, scamdemic, genocide









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8roRwgMtxZE

Original On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theboatrawker:1/Pure-Blooded-Odysee:4?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XyBfVlebRViJ/

Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1476720129612976143?referrer=psecdocumentary

Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Boatrawker---Pure-Blooded---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2b2jry-the-boatrawker-pure-blooded-432hz-hd-720p.html

Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/PlJD7SG

Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/b48aa7e1-ab8f-445d-957f-db0b8d32ce0c

Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ZNhOTjUe6uIUxWQ

Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5a9a22d897fa656e6eab69cecdbd4b363f83111cd36bfd46f5c665706ccc6a68&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/123901_pure-blooded-parady-of-hot-blooded-by-the-boatrawker-created-as-a-anthem-for-org.html









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#







