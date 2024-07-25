MILLIONS OF CHICKENS SLAUGHTERED! - Bird Flu Hoax & The DEVASTATION & Vaccination Of The Food Supply

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the orders by government to cull millions of chickens as the bird flu hoax continues to be forced down the throats of the populace. So far bureaucrats have slaughtered 1.78 million chickens in Colorado alone as the state declares as state of emergency over a over-hyped illness that a few farmers got mostly consisting of "Pink Eye." On top of the massive culling also effecting cows, they're calling for mass vaccination of cattle, chickens and pigs essentially poisoning the food supply with mRNA and modRNA which surpasses the digestive system in humans when we eat the meat. This is pure evil. Of course they're fraudulently using PCR testing to diagnose chickens and cows like they did with the human cattle in 2020 and 2021. Elites are hoarding freeze dried meats while destroying the supply chain via climate policies, war and a fake plandemics. They will then force poisonous modRNA rations on the public via emergency orders. At least, this is what is planned. Will they succeed? That is still in question. They're cracking down on rice paddies right now in order to "stop climate change" as World Bank President Ajay Banga tells the World Economic Forum that we must devastate the supply chain in order to both depopulate and control the public. Of course he doesn't say it in QUITE so many words. British farmers are being paid to leave crops rotting in the ground. Inflation is devastating the supply chain as well as fast food chains stop ordering french fries due to low business and poverty.





Their target is you. Humanity. Prepare today or hold your peace.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





