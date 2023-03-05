Hiroaki Jay Aeba: Ten years ago no one but me mentioned the threat of the Communist China in Washington, D.C., so I am very grateful to NFSC for initiating the movement to eliminate the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2aiclffee3
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023 Hiroaki Jay Aeba, chairman of CPAC Japan: Ten years ago no one but me mentioned the threat of the Communist China in Washington, D.C., so I am very grateful to New Federal State of China for initiating the movement to eliminate the CCP; the reason why Japan didn’t take actions against the CCP is that the CCP controls Japanese politicians, officials and media
#Japan #NFSC #TakeDowntheCCP #CCPcontrolJapanesepoliticiansofficialsmedia
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 あえば浩明，日本保守派联盟议长: 十年前在华盛顿除了我几乎没有人提到中共威胁，所以非常感谢新中国联邦开启灭共运动；日本之所以迟迟不采取行动是因为中共控制了日本的政治家，官员和媒体
#日本 #新中国联邦 #灭共 #中共控制日本政治家官员媒体