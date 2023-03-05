BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hiroaki Jay Aeba: Ten years ago no one but me mentioned the threat of the Communist China in Washington, D.C., so I am very grateful to NFSC for initiating the movement to eliminate the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aiclffee3

【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023 Hiroaki Jay Aeba, chairman of CPAC Japan: Ten years ago no one but me mentioned the threat of the Communist China in Washington, D.C., so I am very grateful to New Federal State of China for initiating the movement to eliminate the CCP; the reason why Japan didn’t take actions against the CCP is that the CCP controls Japanese politicians, officials and media

#Japan #NFSC #TakeDowntheCCP #CCPcontrolJapanesepoliticiansofficialsmedia


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 あえば浩明，日本保守派联盟议长: 十年前在华盛顿除了我几乎没有人提到中共威胁，所以非常感谢新中国联邦开启灭共运动；日本之所以迟迟不采取行动是因为中共控制了日本的政治家，官员和媒体

#日本 #新中国联邦 #灭共 #中共控制日本政治家官员媒体


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy