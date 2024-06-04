Metropolitan Neophytos of Morphou on masturbation and eye lust (26/02/2024)

NOTE: To view Metropolitan Neophytos of Morphou homilies in English or other languages visit the official site of Holy Metropolis of Morfou at: https://immorfou.org.cy/homilies-and-...





Metropolitan Neophytos of Morphou answers to a 23 years old man regarding masturbation and eye lust.





This is from the 31st spiritual dialogue synaxis "Lighting up the lighter of the Saints" that took place on the 26 February 2024.