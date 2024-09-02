BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO in RAGE! Turkey Declared That Russian 5th Generation Fighter Su-57 Shot Down US F-16 in UKRAINE
It has been almost a week since Ukraine lost its first F-16 fighter jet. However, the debate about the nature and causes of the destruction of such a valuable combat aircraft is still ongoing in the West and Ukraine. My friends, let me remind you that Ukraine lost its F-16 fighter jet on August 26, 2024. It happened at 5 a.m. Moscow time in the sky over Odessa during a sortie to intercept and destroy Russian cruise and ballistic missiles............................................................ ******************************************************

ukrainenatosu-57russian 5th generation fighterus f-16
