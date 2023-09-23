BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9.23.23 Patriot Streefigher Rally the Battle Cry!! DEFUND the machine
The Patriot Streetfighter
The Patriot StreetfighterCheckmark Icon
4073 followers
1
89 views • 09/23/2023

We ALL have a choice. A choice to live or die, breathe or not, grow or descend. It is all up to us!!!

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.

EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"
Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.

Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com

Vote with you entertainment dollars, replace expensive, no choice cable/satellite service with inexpensive Cue Streaming for all services under on roof including all local TV stations, nationwide, for NFL games w/out Expensive NFL package. Huge savings and much broader/relevant choice channels for only $69/mo. Includes Netflix, Amazon and all others as well as movie channels and PPV.
https://tomahawk.mycuestreaming.com/

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com

Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter

Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST
http://revolution.radio/
(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Keywords
scottmckaythetippingpointradiopatriotstreetfighterthetippingpointoperationtomahawk
