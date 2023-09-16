P.3 Survival garden potato harvest: Do I…? I EAT THEM: Cooking with EK, in Perth MVI_4270-5merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/879ff03a-a739-4d39-8ace-7e3d4e3504b9
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/810bd077-4c03-4aec-97f4-27dc01e60ca8
With some trepidation, I harvested my first tub of royal blue potatoes for this spring season. And I decided against hiring a truck to take them to market, instead, to cook and eat them.