Big # YouTubers, JOOOS, Guns, NYC Mayor, Sabbath, Tyler Moore, Jo Cox, “Journalists”, July 4th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-07-03 #201
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #201: 03 July 2025
Topic list:
* Who is “The Fat Electrician”? Who is Brandon Herrera?
* More on “Jewish exceptionalism”.
* Michael Madsen is dead. Was he a Freemason? Is he a member of the Dead Son Club?
* What does EVERYTHING IS FAKE do for truth-seekers? What is the “false flag spectrum” of operations?
* Thanks to the Congo Killer, even Reptilican politicians are seeking to safe themselves with “gun-free zones”.
* Johnny’s take on Denise’s personal defense choice.
* NYC’s shoo-in far-Left Muslim mayor is a Socialist with a surprising resumé.
* The ATF’s premedicated assassination.
* Update on Epstein’s old cellmate: he was not cleared to drug-deal so he’s getting hammered.
* TRICK QUESTION: what religion does Johnny recommend? What is the Sabbath all about?
* Why does all power, all money, force far-Left agendas? (Why is homosexuality wrong?)
* Re-enactment of David DePope’s meeting with Paul Pelosi.
* Tyler Moore causes Johnny to look for Jesidue on Gillian Anderson.
* Tyler Moore’s death examined.
* Why would the U.K. government-media complex put on a gala “birthday celebration” for “MP Jo Cox” starring Anderson and Bill Nighy?
* Revisiting the shocking truth behind who and what killed actor John Ritter (and who he was).
* Jesuit Confidential on Jesuit-flix starring Jesuit favorite boy-toy Marky-Mark; co-starring the star of Jew-22.
* George Popadopolis vs. Dana Perrier.
* Happy Independence Day, Romerica (and Happy Birthday to “The Professor”).
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5