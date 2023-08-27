ARSON IS THE CAUSE OF WORLDWIDE FOREST FIRES NOT GLOBAL WARMING AND NOT GLOBAL BOILING.

The really gullible, the really stupid, the really potentious and the really lazy all believe global warming and global boiling and manmade climate change is actually possible. Nobody ever considers with the planet being 4.5 billion years old, give or take a couple of hours, that it is still here after everything it has gone through. The planet is doing just fine but human intelligence is not.





The Canadian government has now just admitted they lit a couple of the fires deliberately. The rest of the fires around the world are almost guaranteed to be arson. Do you notice how supposed wildfires line up perfectly with the Donald Trump indictment number four, the return of covid and also the ramping up of the media telling us it's the hottest summer on record worldwide?





Did you ever think that maybe somebody has something to gain by making stupid people cry and whine and hide under their beds over issues that do not exist? Perhaps you guys can give me answers in the chat.





www.FreedomReport.ca





#noplanetb #environment #ecofriendly #eco #climateemergency #climatejustice #sustainableliving #climatestrike #climate #sustainable #saveearth #climatecrisis #climatechange #gretathunberg #globalwarming #green #gogreen #pollution #climatechangeisreal #earth #savetheearth #fridaysforfuture



