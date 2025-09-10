Huge Housing and Drug Crisis - Tent City State of Emergency Declared | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barrie Ontario's Mayor has declared a State of Emergency in response to a growing problem with opioids and homeless tent encampments across his community. Canada's federal conservative leader Pierre Poilievre reacts doubling down on his housing plan and calling for drastic measures to be taken by the Prime Minister Mark Carney.