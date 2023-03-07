BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Every Breath You Take: Big Brother’s Plan to Stalk You through the WHO
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
540 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 03/07/2023

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://stopvaxpassports.org/webinar-every-breath-you-take-big-brothers-plan-to-stalk-you-through-the-who/

Every Breath You Take:
Big Brother’s Plan to Stalk You through the WHO


The World Health Organization (WHO) is simultaneously negotiating two instruments:  Amendments to the International Health Regulations and a new, so-called “WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” — in reality, a treaty. These instruments could be voted on and adopted as early as May.

According to analysis of the most recent drafts published by the WHO, both of these instruments contain language which, if passed, establish a global biomedical surveillance state and seriously damage our national sovereignty. The WHO refuses to call either of the two documents “treaties” in an attempt to circumvent the treaty process.

Meanwhile, it has just come to light that, within the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which passed in Congress in December, is another act that appears to have pre-approved whatever instruments are approved by the WHO. This “Act within an Act” is named the Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022. It is found on page 950 of the 1772-page NDAA with a shortform title, which Biden signed into law on December 23, 2022.

Keywords
ndaawhopandemictreatyglobalhealthsecurity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy