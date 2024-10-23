⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (23 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces in Kharkov direction engaged formations of AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 92nd Air Assault Brigade near Liptsy, Kotovka, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 100 troops, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 44th, 60th mechanised brigades, 74th, 77th airmobile brigs, 3rd Assault Brig, 125th and 103rd territorial defence brigs close to Boguslavka, Lozovaya, Zeleny Gai, Novoplatonovka, Podliman, Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Six counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 14th, 63rd mech'd brigades, 1st Natl Guards Brig, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

AFU losses more than 510 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 guns, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 SP'd artill syst, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, Anklav-N and Bukovel-AD EW stations.

▫️ Yug GOFs liberated Serebryanka (DPR) as a result of the offensive actions.

Units of AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 23rd, 54th, 60th mechanised brigades, 5th and 79th air assault brigades, 81st and 46th airmobile brigades, and 37th Marine Brigade were hit close to Semyonovka, Zvanovka, Vasyukovka, Seversk, Dachnoye, Slavyansk, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by formations of AFU 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses more than 800 troops, one APC, ten motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. Two Anklav-N EW stations and five field ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️ The Tsentr GOFs liberated Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence.

Units of AFU 24th, 32nd mech'd brigades, 38th Marine Brig, and 12th Nat'l Guard Brig were hit near Leninskoye, Dimitrov, Dzerzhinsk, Sukhoy Yar, Kurakhovka, and Shcherbinovka (DPR).

13 counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 23rd, 93rd, 100th mech'd brigades, 68th, 152nd jaeger brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, 49th and 425th assault battalions, 37th Marine Brigade, and Lyut Brigade of the Nat'l Police of UKR were repelled.

AFU losses up to 450 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M113 APC, seven AFVs, including U.S.-made Kozak and HMMWV, two pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun. One UAV depot was neutralised.

▫️ Vostok GOFs improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brig, 72nd Mechanised Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig, 110th and 113th territorial defence brigs near Dobrovolye, Alekseyevka, Novoukrainka (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg).

AFU losses up to 115 troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted fire damage on units of AFU 35th Marine Brigade, 121st, 124th, and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Ponyatovka, Zolotaya Balka, Kamyshany (Kherson reg), and Kherson.



AFU losses up to 90 troops, one armoured fighting vehic, six motor vehics, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. Two ammo depots were wiped out.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, fuel facilities, storage facilities for uncrewed surface vehics, assembly facilities for UAVs, clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 141 areas.



▫️ The Black Sea Fleet's naval aircraft have destroyed four AFU uncrewed surface vehicls in the NW part of the Black Sea.



▫️ Air defence facilities shot down 14 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 78 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,173 unmanned aerial vehicles, 583 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,769 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,478 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,607 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,497 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.