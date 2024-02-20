BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
People Need To Be informed
We still need to get the word out because the media is not doing it and people can't put two and two together. We got Wars all around the world basically little skirmishes here and there and people don't seem to realize that could end up if it is not already in the third world war. Also the possibility of nuclear war is definitely on the rise, my generation is used to it because we had it on a TV when I was growing up and it was always stressed that no one survives a nuclear war, no one wins a nuclear war. Right now the media is not stressing that point which is quite silly because we're in for a big shock. Also the ones that survive have to survive the nuclear winter and that could be a bit of a disaster in the making.

