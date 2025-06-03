SBU carried out an underwater explosion on a Crimean Bridge support

The SBU carried out an underwater explosion of the Crimean Bridge support.

Latest Update:

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has resumed following a failed Ukrainian drone boat attack. There are no reports of damage to the structure.

Previous info:

The SBU reports that more than a ton of explosives were attached to one of the underwater supports of the bridge.

Earlier, Russian war correspondents reported on air defense operations over the bridge and the shooting down of a drone.

But it turned out to be an underwater explosion.

The SBU called its operation unique.

The bridge itself is still operational at the moment.

Update, more info:

The SBU carried out an underwater explosion terrorist attack in the area of ​​the Crimean Bridge.

The service reports that more than a ton of explosives were attached to one of the underwater supports of the bridge.

Judging by the footage, the bridge itself continues to function.

It was reported that its debris fell onto the road, causing the bridge to be closed for three hours, but

traffic was then resumed.

More:

The attack was carried out using a BEK, and not previously planted explosives, as the SBU had previously stated.

In addition to the fact that the attack on the bridge support was missed , the enemy’s free access to the webcams on it is noteworthy.

It is likely that the entire video surveillance system of the strategic facility was compromised and it is not even known how long this lasted.