Legal Tender Act: Gold and Silver are Money

The unconstitutional central bank uses fiat to power the largest government in history. The federal government will never shut down its own money printer. So it’s up to the states and the people to get the job done. An important first step is the “Legal Tender Act” - now law in 3 states, and counting.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 7, 2023