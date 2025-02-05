BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Silver Set for a Big Year as Experts Predict a 20% Surge
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
609 views • 3 months ago

Download your FREE guide: ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)


With silver demand at record highs and a deepening supply deficit, experts predict silver could surge over 20% in 2025.


In this video, Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains why silver is poised for a breakout in 2025, driven by strong industrial demand and economic uncertainty.


economyus economysilverfinance newsinflationprecious metalsinvestmentsgold iradebt crisissilver irainvesting in precious metalssilver vs goldsilver and goldis it worth it to invest in silversilver in 2025should i invest in silver
