© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
今後6ヶ月
https://twitter.com/hii29227409/status/1785919674729021625?s=06
中東での式典
https://twitter.com/Kilch_Warrior/status/1781236953138000028
イラン、ホルムズ海峡の封鎖可能
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/7d11bca213a9e361057ae826eaaa354111574173
【今の行動が未来を決める】今、何をすべきでしょうか？
【イスラエル国民のパニック】
イランの攻撃を恐れて、イスラエル国防軍は「発電機を購入したり、食糧を備蓄したり、現金を手に入れたりする必要はない」と述べているが？
https://twitter.com/Safarnejad_IR/status/1776162459306356849
======================
https://twitter.com/yokuni77/status/1710818200206852124