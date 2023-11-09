Communist intellectual Antonio Gramsci at the Level of Marx and Lenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antonio Gramsci is described as a great communist intellectual who conceived of cultural Marxism in the 1920s. This April 2, 2019 video was put into limited state by YouTube with hours of its release so it must have struck a deep nerve. "The Godfather" Pete Papaherakles has written hundreds of articles for American Free Press and the Barnes Review.