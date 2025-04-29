BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NASA PROJECT BLUEBEAM. THE ULTIMATE HOAX. PART 1 OF THE 4 PART SERIES
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
412 views • 4 months ago

To JESUS who is GOD be the glory for the miraculous compiling of this Documentary. He made it happen.
We just rode behind in his wake, praying we could keep up to help expose this final and most extreme hoax in mankind's history. 

It is essential to view all 4 PARTS in this 4 PART series, chronologically, to understand this Documentary as a whole

Thank you Serge Monast for your courageous bravery in delivering the truth. 

PART 1 OF THE 4 PART SERIES 


CONTENTS


00:00 - 2525 TITLE TRACK

03:34 - BRIEFING ON SERGE MONAST

05.19 - SERGE MONAST LECTURE QUEBEC CANADA 1994

01:09:37 - STRATOSPHERIC AEROSOL INJECTION (CHEMTRAILS) MAKE THE SKY A “GIANT MOVIE SCREEN"

01:10:42 - MORE SERGE MONAST RESEARCH

01:12:57 - THE FIRST STEP - ENGINEERED EARTHQUAKES AND HOAXED "DISCOVERIES"

01:16:27 - CURRENT BREAKING NEWS FROM EGYPT (MARCH 2025), AND THE BIBLICAL PASSOVER

Intro footage from the 1927 film Metropolis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXRxcNi6ciY

Thank you SO much to the brilliant musicians for the soundtrack to this Documentary -
(All music and sound effect credits in chronological order of their use) - 

00:00 - Intro - In The Year 2525 - by Zager & Evans - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZSkMsI5c8w

03:22 - Hollow: Serene Ambient Sci Fi Music for Relaxation - by Futurescapes - Sci Fi Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQGirQ7L1Gg

01:12:57 - Wind - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12nXOFVL208
 Earthquake - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aicf1XwW0rg  

Cyberpunk City - LeadxMicha - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe3H0FjCTYs

01:16:27 - 2 HOURS Beautiful Arabian Music | Relaxing Ambient Middle Eastern Instrumental Music - by 5-Gram Healing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBf4s0HfgjQ

01:40:03 - Outro - Carbon Based Lifeforms 5 hours mix ambient chillout electronic - by chillout - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTlGo7QyK0



Keywords
nasanikola teslapyramidsaielectromagnetic frequencieskjvantichristpassovertranshumanismv2khologramsvoice to skullremote viewingaleister crowleyoccult knowledgeproject bluebeamwireless powerserge monastfake alien invasionbeguilenasa project bluebeam the ultimate hoaxthe montauk projectfake hoax ufosfake second coming of jesus christsignals intelligence
