NASA PROJECT BLUEBEAM. THE ULTIMATE HOAX. PART 1 OF THE 4 PART SERIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To JESUS who is GOD be the glory for the miraculous compiling of this Documentary. He made it happen.
We just rode behind in his wake, praying we could keep up to help expose this final and most extreme hoax in mankind's history.
It is essential to view all 4 PARTS in this 4 PART series, chronologically, to understand this Documentary as a whole.
Thank you Serge Monast for your courageous bravery in delivering the truth.
PART 1 OF THE 4 PART SERIES
CONTENTS
00:00 - 2525 TITLE TRACK
03:34 - BRIEFING ON SERGE MONAST
05.19 - SERGE MONAST LECTURE QUEBEC CANADA 1994
01:09:37 - STRATOSPHERIC AEROSOL INJECTION (CHEMTRAILS) MAKE THE SKY A “GIANT MOVIE SCREEN"
01:10:42 - MORE SERGE MONAST RESEARCH
01:12:57 - THE FIRST STEP - ENGINEERED EARTHQUAKES AND HOAXED "DISCOVERIES"
01:16:27 - CURRENT BREAKING NEWS FROM EGYPT (MARCH 2025), AND THE BIBLICAL PASSOVER
Intro footage from the 1927 film Metropolis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXRxcNi6ciY
Thank you SO much to the brilliant musicians for the soundtrack to this Documentary -
(All music and sound effect credits in chronological order of their use) -
00:00 - Intro - In The Year 2525 - by Zager & Evans - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZSkMsI5c8w
03:22 - Hollow: Serene Ambient Sci Fi Music for Relaxation - by Futurescapes - Sci Fi Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQGirQ7L1Gg
01:12:57 - Wind - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12nXOFVL208
Earthquake - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aicf1XwW0rg
Cyberpunk City - LeadxMicha - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe3H0FjCTYs
01:16:27 - 2 HOURS Beautiful Arabian Music | Relaxing Ambient Middle Eastern Instrumental Music - by 5-Gram Healing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBf4s0HfgjQ
01:40:03 - Outro - Carbon Based Lifeforms 5 hours mix ambient chillout electronic - by chillout - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTlGo7QyK0