Safe Harbors: Protecting Natural Healers from Government

Featuring Petra Brokken, counsel, National Health Freedom Action

NationalHealthFreedomAction.org, Email: [email protected]

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

The failure of allopathic - that is, mainstream - medicine to prevent chronic disease (the real epidemic) from rising from 10% in 1990 to 50% by 2010, has led some of these regular doctors to upgrade their services to better treat sick Americans. Expanding ones “scope of practice”, though, for example to more natural treatments that focus not just on mitigating symptoms but rather unearth root causes, brings scrutiny from state licensing inspectors.

For years politicians have sought replacement of licensing with private certification, to remove government as a hammer on more “integrated” physicians, while giving consumers a more useful guide with which to access quality healers. Certifiers, unfortunately, have in some cases joined licensers in monopolizing control of available medicine. Critics of certification have touted instead “safe harbors” as a superior method to protect natural healers. This argument was discussed a couple years ago on Freedom Hub with a presentation by Kim Green of Advanced Therapy Institute (1).

At National Health Freedom Action, Ms. Brokken seeks both Safe Harbor fixes in the states, as well as “scope of practice” expansion to encourage doctor integration with better healing services. What success has she had, has her solution improved the quality of care, and lessened chronic disease?

Petra holds a BA and MA in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin Madison, along with a JD from the University of Minnesota Law School. Petra worked as a public defender defending the rights of the individual against the power of the state for most of her career. She has been with National Health Freedom Action and Coalition for approximately a year and is relishing this new way of protecting rights from the overwhelming power of the government.

1. https://rumble.com/vxs3rp-as-licensing-loses-favor-is-private-certification-or-safe-harbors-the-answe.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp