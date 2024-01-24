This was a UKR television report, before anything was known.

Today at 11.15 a.m., the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist act, as a result of which an aircraft of the Russian military transport aviation on a flight from Chkalovsky to Belgorod airfield to transport Ukrainian servicemen for exchange, was shot down.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the aircraft from Liptsy (Kharkov region) by a missile of an air defence system.

The Russian Aerospace Forces radar means detected a launch of two missiles.

There were six crew members, 65 Ukrainian POWs on board the aircraft, which transported them for prisoners exchange, and three Russian servicemen, who accompanied the POWs. As a result, the crew and all passengers were killed.

The leadership of Ukraine was well aware that, in accordance with established practice, Ukrainian servicemen were to be transported by military transport aircraft to Belgorod airfield today for exchange.

According to an earlier agreement, the event was to take place in the afternoon at the Kolotilovka checkpoint on the Russian–Ukrainian border.

Nevertheless, the Nazi Kiev regime did that in attempt to put the blame on Russia for killing Ukrainian servicemen.

By committing this terrorist act, the Ukrainian leadership showed its true face: it disregarded the lives of its citizens.