The Difference Between The January 6 Protesters & Real Criminals

In this episode, we'll take a look at the crimes of the federal government against the protesters of January 6 and also that of Jeremy Brown and contrast their lawful actions against the crimes of the current administration, as well as others. We'll also point back to the Constitution and the Bible as to how justice must be brought by the People upon the heads of the wicked.

