Nordhausen 'deathcamp' atrocity propaganda 🛩🚀🔥 EXPOSED

Letter to the USHMM :The Tragedy of the Nordhausen Camp Hospital

by David Merlin

Published: 2016-04-21

Red the complete text: https://codoh.com/library/document/letter-to-the-ushmm-the-tragedy-of-the-nordhausen/en/

Director Sara Bloomfield

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW

Washington, DC 20024-2126

Regarding- The Tragedy of the Nordhausen Camp Hospital





Here is Documentary Evidence

Their work was packaged into numerous propaganda films and Nordhausen achieved a brief notoriety. An example of the propaganda use Gleason's work was put to can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B_KYf7bKFM; Universal Newsreel's Nazi Murder Mills, an Official NewsReel. We are informed that, "The vile inhuman beasts took pride in their concentration camp at Nordhausen;" that the deaths were the result of "Germany's organized carnage", and "For the first time, America can believe what they thought was impossible propaganda. Here is documentary evidence of sheer mass murder. Murder that will blacken the name of Germany for the rest of recorded history."

If It Please The Tribunal

The true history of the bombing and devastation of Nordhausen was known when the Nuremberg Trial started but the film images were "too good" not to be used by the prosecution. The film footage was shown early in the Trial, on November 29, 1945, as a segment of a longer motion picture described as A Documentary Motion Picture / Document No. 2430-PS / Submitted on behalf of U.S. Chief Counsel as exhibit USA 79. In the film it was stated that, "at least 3,000 political prisoners died here [the Boelcke Kaserne] at the brutal hands of SS troops..." The camp hospital was described only as "a depository for slaves found unfit for work."

No mention was made of the British bombings.



Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Dodd presented the movie to the Tribunal, claiming that,

"that each and every one of these defendants knew of the existence of these concentration camps;...that fear and terror and nameless horror of the concentration camps were instruments by which the defendants retained power and suppressed the opposition to any of their policies, including, of course, their plans for aggressive war." That is, Dodd implied that the conditions in Nordhausen seen in the movie were the conditions of "nameless horror" in the camps well prior to April 1945. This was a significant fraud and a vile exploitation of the Nordhausen tragedy. Dodd is infamous for having brought a shrunken head into the Tribunal.



Continued Dishonesty and Exploitation

This exploitation is widespread even 70 years after Dodd's shameful antics.The US Holocaust Museum website on Dora-Mittelbau (also known as Dora-Nordhausen or Nordhausen)at https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/en/article.php?ModuleId=10005322 still uses the propaganda video...and still "forgets" to mention that the people in the film were killed in a German hospital by British bombardment.

The propaganda film is also used in an exhibit in your museum and, amazingly, your Museum does not even mention the terrible bombings.



Where to find the Truth

An accurate history of Nordhausen's final days can be seen at the Revisionist website http://questioningtheholocaust.com

Scroll down to Nordhausen, the Epitome of the Big Lie. Or go to Youtube

That the public needs to go to a Revisionist site to get the truthful story on the Nordhausen tragedy should shame you into correcting your on use of the films.



Exploitation of Real Tragedies For Propaganda Purposes.

CODOH founder Bradley Smith wrote, “Briefly, we believe that much of that history that we are taught today has been influenced by Soviet, British and American wartime propaganda which exaggerated and exploited real tragedies for propaganda purposes."



Yours for a Museum that does not use propaganda lies.