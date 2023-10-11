CEASE AND DESIST-CEPTION James O'Keefe's lawyer responds to Cease and Desist letter with his own

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
Oct 10, 2023
CEASE AND DESIST-CEPTION: James O'Keefe's lawyer responds to Cease and Desist letter from ‘Protect Democracy’ et al with letter of his own - which we are also publishing. We will not let lawfare silence our journalism at OMG.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV3Bwf5a1ks