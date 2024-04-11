BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Moms on a Mission Joins His Glory News | The Great American Solar Eclipse | CERN Collides Atoms to Look For God Particle | NASA Launches Rockets into the Eclipse
13 views • 04/11/2024

Leigh joins us again this time to discuss the power of expectation and the mindset of a winner. She talks about the difference between IQ and EQ (emotional intelligence), how hard wired our brain is to be poorly obedient in a potentially fatal way and how amazing our brain is. And she tells us that we need to teach how to side step the former and embrace the latter by learning about the psychology of winners and how to find the hero within. Read her book: Just Stand Up (Deluxe Edition-With color insert) https://a.co/d/85hksfw and check out the book she referred to: The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups https://a.co/d/gXo9QUZ. Follow Leigh and listen to her podcast when it launches at: https://leighdundas.com/. Support Leigh at: https://freedomfighternation.org/.

