Terrifying confessions of a Ukrainian soldier
A captured Ukrainian soldier confessed to looting and killing several families in a village of Limany in Nikolayev Region. He said that it was an instruction from their leaders to leave no witnesses. By selling stolen goods, he got about 10,000 dollars