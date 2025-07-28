Vatican’s ecumenical movement: antichrist pope wants a one world religion (8)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 23, 2025.





In Ephesians 4:13, we read: Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.





Revelation 17:5 says: And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth. The roman catholic church is that mother church described in Revelation 17 & 18.





This “unity of the faith” is simply the Protestant churches ABDICATING to satan’s counterfeit church, the babylonian roman catholic church. Whatever happened to that spirit of defiance of the Protestant churches whose reformers denounced the pope as antichrist. Now, the protestant church leaders consider the pope as their brother.





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





"The inquisitors...(declare) that the sign of a Vaudois (Waldenses of France, Sabbath keepers) deemed worthy of death, was that he followed Christ and sought to obey the commandments of God" - History of the Inquisition of the Middle Ages, H.C. Lea, Vol 1.





On August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by pre-arranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The pope rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome. ... We have heard ring out many times the very bells that called the Catholics together on that fatal night. They always sounded sweetly in our ears"--Western Watchman, Nov. 21, 1912.





"The Catholic Church has persecuted ... when she thinks it is good to use physical force she will use it... Will the Catholic Church give bond that she will not persecute?... The Catholic Church gives no bonds for her good behaviour." -Western Watchman, Dec. 24, 1908.





"The church may by divine right confiscate the property of heretics, imprison their person, and condemn them to flames. In our age, the right to inflict the severest penalties, even death, belongs to the church. There is no graver offense than heresy, therefore it must be rooted out." - Public Eccliastical, Vol. 2, p.142.





Do not join forces with the forces of darkness at the Vatican and her roman catholic church. If you are a member of this mother church or of her harlot daughters, God is asking you to COME OUT of her my people in Revelation 18:4-5 as her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities. God will destroy these fallen churches most notably the roman catholic church that evil woman on whom God will send fire from heaven and destroy her FOR GOOD.





www.ssremnant.org

[email protected]