Most soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were killed and left behind in the settlement of Lyubimovka, were buried by the snow after suddenly winter began to hit the Kursk region. Russian military sources on the Telegram channel released an infographic clip on November 5, 2024, based on footage from a soldier of the 137th Guards PDP of the 106th Airborne Division, showing Ukrainian soldiers who were eliminated during the battle in the Korenevsky district, north of the settlement of Lyubimovka. The Russian military reported the number of victims who have now been covered by snow in the forest area, fifteen people were liquidated while they were fighting the Paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces, who were carrying out the task of liberating one of the settlements some time ago from the invasion of Kiev troops.

The Paratroopers respectfully spoke to the enemy, and noted that they were all offered to surrender. But, they refused to surrender for unknown reasons! As a result, there was no other choice from the Russian troops for them, they were recorded as dead after choosing the wrong option. In Ukraine, all soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who died in the video are believed to be listed as missing. In this case, it is likely that the families of the dead, were not even compensated properly. Meanwhile, another group of Ukrainian troops evem chose to flee, they trying to avoid the encirclement of the Russian Armed Forces from Lyubimovka, and they probably survived as shown in the footage by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Noteworthy! Winter has come and the first snowdrops are falling on the front, covering the Kursk fields in white. Bad weather conditions are about to set in amidst the hard times of the Ukrainian troops amid rumors of Zelensky's blatant claims, that the presence of North Korean troops, has arrived in the Kursk region and may start participating in the fighting in the coming days. Despite this, over the past 24 hours there has been a noticeable advance of the Russian Armed Forces towards Sudzha, and since the start of hostilities in the Kursk region, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amount to more than 29,800 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on November 5.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/