Marbury v. Madison Exposed: The Shocking Truth Behind Judicial Review

Almost everything in modern "constitutional law" is based on a myth that dates back to Chief Justice John Marshall and the 1803 case of Marbury v. Madison. According to the myth, Marshall not only CREATED the power of judicial review but also established judicial SUPREMACY - giving the courts ultimate authority over the other branches, the states, and even the people. In this episode, we smash that myth to pieces and reveal the true story behind Marbury.
Path to Liberty: February 24, 2025