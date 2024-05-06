Ukrainian boat drones Blown up near Crimea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Five Ukrainian unmanned sea vessels Magura were blown up in the northwestern coastal region of the Crimean Peninsula. Ka-27 helicopter operated by the Black Sea Fleet Troops opened fire that which exploded an R-73 missile on board of boat.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/