White House EMERGENCY! Biden Health Cover-Up. Scandal of Epic Proportions. Kamala Cancels Trip To CA

White House Emergency! President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris Cancel Christmas Plans as They're Seen 'Rushing Back' to Washington, D.C. Lies about Biden's age, health during his presidency is a 'scandal of epic proportions,' Scott Jennings says





Judgment Of The Living Has Begun

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2





Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8jsyTwa3ug&t=5s





MAUREEN CALLAHAN: The terrifying scandal is that Biden was NEVER president. The full truth about the cover-up, Bad Doctor Jill and all the enemies within must be exposed.





Harris urges public to 'stay in the fight,' 'come back ready' after the holidays. "Let me be very clear: No one can’t walk away," Harris said.





White House Biden health cover-up blown wide open in bombshell report: Joe was senile from day one of presidency





Kamala Harris suddenly cancels Los Angeles trip to remain in D.C. after Biden decline bombshell





Biden’s apparent mental decline hidden by White House from the start? Bombshell report reveals cover-up tactics





Biden, Harris cancel Christmas plans, sparking speculation about White House 'emergency'





All the warning signs Biden was 'senile from day one' of his presidency: Joe's catalogue of toe-curling gaffes





Joe Biden senile from day 1 as mental decline hidden from voters for 4 years by 'cover-up'





White House tried to cover up Biden's declining health, damning new report claims





Drones spotted near at least 17 military bases located next to Chinese-owned land in US.





Renewal of counter-drone authority, China crackdowns in last-minute government funding extension. The 1,500+ page legislation will fund the government until March 14





Drone mystery deepens with Chinese man's troubling Google history after his arrest for 'flying over US base'





Chinese man arrested, accused of flying drone over and taking photos of Vandenberg Space Force Base





#JoeBiden

#KamalaHarris

#Drones

#WhiteHouse

#PopeFrancis





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House