White House EMERGENCY! Biden Health Cover-Up. Scandal of Epic Proportions. Kamala Cancels Trip To CA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House Emergency! President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris Cancel Christmas Plans as They're Seen 'Rushing Back' to Washington, D.C. Lies about Biden's age, health during his presidency is a 'scandal of epic proportions,' Scott Jennings says
Judgment Of The Living Has Begun
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2
Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8jsyTwa3ug&t=5s
MAUREEN CALLAHAN: The terrifying scandal is that Biden was NEVER president. The full truth about the cover-up, Bad Doctor Jill and all the enemies within must be exposed.
Harris urges public to 'stay in the fight,' 'come back ready' after the holidays. "Let me be very clear: No one can’t walk away," Harris said.
White House Biden health cover-up blown wide open in bombshell report: Joe was senile from day one of presidency
Kamala Harris suddenly cancels Los Angeles trip to remain in D.C. after Biden decline bombshell
Biden’s apparent mental decline hidden by White House from the start? Bombshell report reveals cover-up tactics
Biden, Harris cancel Christmas plans, sparking speculation about White House 'emergency'
All the warning signs Biden was 'senile from day one' of his presidency: Joe's catalogue of toe-curling gaffes
Joe Biden senile from day 1 as mental decline hidden from voters for 4 years by 'cover-up'
White House tried to cover up Biden's declining health, damning new report claims
Drones spotted near at least 17 military bases located next to Chinese-owned land in US.
Renewal of counter-drone authority, China crackdowns in last-minute government funding extension. The 1,500+ page legislation will fund the government until March 14
Drone mystery deepens with Chinese man's troubling Google history after his arrest for 'flying over US base'
Chinese man arrested, accused of flying drone over and taking photos of Vandenberg Space Force Base
#JoeBiden
#KamalaHarris
#Drones
#WhiteHouse
#PopeFrancis
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Zelle: 757-955-6871
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
David House