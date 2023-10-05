BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Corbett Report — Now with TRANSCRIPTS!
What is happening
What is happening
103 views • 10/05/2023

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

Did you know that there are full, hyperlinked transcripts available for all of my documentary productions? Well, there are! Did you further know that Substack just added an automatic machine transcription which is now transcribing all of my audio uploads to their platform? Well, they did! You can see the transcripts on the latest uploads at corbettreport.substack.com. While you're there, why not sign up for my free email list and/or become a Corbett Report member? That way, you can get access to my weekly newsletter (which, by the way, is NOT an email!)
Keywords
james corbettinformationmembershipnewsletterthe corbett reporttranscriptsthe official corbett report rumble channelemail list
