In 2017, Miles Guo warned of what was about to happen in America. Darkness was coming!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gipe2a787
2017年郭文贵警告了美国即将发生的事情，黑暗即将到来！
In 2017, Guo Wengui warned of what was about to happen in America. Darkness was coming!
@asheinamerica @ryanmatta
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp